Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 83 to 144,719. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 83 to 144,719. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 February 2022 19:34
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 37,492 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,580,093.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 10,708 to 4,202,312.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 83 to 144,719.
 
Meanwhile, some 5,155 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 224.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
