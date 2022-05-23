English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI/Susanto)
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Addressing Land Mafia Issues in Indonesia

English mahfud md corruption KPK
Antara • 23 May 2022 18:12
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD reaffirmed his commitment to addressing land mafia issues by setting up a cross-institutional team, with members including from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
 
"We will address the land mafia issues, and we have agreed to set up a cross-institutional team, which includes (members from) the KPK, to conduct the procedure and assessment (for the cases)," Mahfud stated at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.
 
He also affirmed that the government and law enforcers will take legal action against anyone involved in land mafia crimes.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will be firm if any criminal indication is detected, as we will work from bottom to top. The Attorney General's Office will take firm measures to investigate (the cases), and we will continue seeking justice at the civil court even after the criminal court verdict has legal force," the coordinating minister stated.
 
The land mafias have illegally seized land plots legally owned by individuals and the government, Mahfud stated while adding that the government also understood that in some cases, land mafias somehow won the court case brought up by the rightful owners to reclaim their land.
 
"The landowner never sells his or her land, and somehow, the land is already in the other person's name. When they question (the issue), (the mafia) told them to settle the dispute in the court, yet when they fight (for their land plot) in the court, they lost the case. This often occurs," he remarked.
 
The coordinating minister also highlighted President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) instruction to address the residents' land issues and settle all payments of land that the government acquired from residents.
 
"The president has instructed that (the government) must be firm to defend the people's rights, and the state will also observe any regulations that instructs the government to pay for the land," he noted.
 
In recent months, the police and the Attorney General's Office have investigated illegal land seizures perpetrated by land mafias.
 
Earlier, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil explained that some 63 land mafia cases had yet to be addressed as of 2021.
 
He said that of the 63 cases detected by the authority, some modus operandi employed by the criminals are document falsification, illegal land occupation, and manipulation in the court. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Currently Creating MSMEs Database: Bappenas

Indonesia Currently Creating MSMEs Database: Bappenas

English
MSMEs
Over 166.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 166.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 174 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 174 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tanggul Laut Dijebol Air Pasang, Pesisir Kota Semarang Dikepung Banjir Rob
Nasional

Tanggul Laut Dijebol Air Pasang, Pesisir Kota Semarang Dikepung Banjir Rob

Krisis Energi Jangan Tambah Ketergantungan Bahan Bakar Fosil
Ekonomi

Krisis Energi Jangan Tambah Ketergantungan Bahan Bakar Fosil

Okin Akui Pernah Selingkuhi Rachel Vennya, Sampai Punya Kosan Khusus
Hiburan

Okin Akui Pernah Selingkuhi Rachel Vennya, Sampai Punya Kosan Khusus

Mendagri Singapura: Ada Ancaman Serangan Serupa 9/11 dari Indonesia
Internasional

Mendagri Singapura: Ada Ancaman Serangan Serupa 9/11 dari Indonesia

Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Syarat PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022
Pendidikan

Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Syarat PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022

Panoramic All New Honda HR-V Banyak Disorot, Ini Jawaban Honda
Otomotif

Panoramic All New Honda HR-V Banyak Disorot, Ini Jawaban Honda

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris
Olahraga

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!