COVID-19 Handling Task Force Issues New Decree for Indonesians Traveling Aborad.

Jakarta: Chairperson of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Suharyanto has signed Decree Number 1 of 2022 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and RT-PCR Obligations for Indonesian Citizens Traveling Abroad.
The issuance of this new decree is a follow-up to the development of COVID-19 handling in Indonesia.
Thus, the Indonesian Government deemed it necessary to adjust the control mechanism for international travel.
"The Decree of Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force Number 16 of 2021 on Entry Points, Quarantine Facilities, and RT-PCR Obligations for Indonesian Citizens Traveling Abroad is no longer suitable with the needs of COVID-19 handling and therefore needs to be revoked and replaced with a new one," Suharyanto said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
In the first dictum of the decree, Chairperson of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force sets nine entry points in the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) for Indonesian citizens traveling abroad by land, sea, or air.
Those nine entry points include Soekarno Hatta Airport in Banten province; Juanda Airport in East Java province; Sam Ratulangi Airport in North Sulawesi province; Batam Port and Tanjungpinang Port in Riau Islands province; Nunukan Port in North Kalimantan province; Aruk and Entikong Cross-border Posts (PLBN) in West Kalimantan province and Motaain Cross-border Post in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province.
The second dictum of the decree stipulates that Indonesian citizens who have travelled to countries with certain criteria are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine with a duration of 14 x 24 hours.
The criteria include a country that has confirmed community transmission of Omicron variant, a country that is geographically close to significant community transmission of Omicron variant, and a country with more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens from countries/regions of origin other than the criteria above are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine with a duration of 10 x 24 hours.
In the fourth dictum of the decree it is stated that international travelers should undergo centralized quarantine in a quarantine accommodation whose services cover lodging, transportation, meals, and RT-PCR tests.