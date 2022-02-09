Over 132.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 242,445 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 187,290,007/
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 46,843 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,626,936.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 14,016 to 4,216,328.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 65 to 144,784.