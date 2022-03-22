Indonesia Adds 7,644 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 7,644 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,974,646.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 29,084 to 5,639,029.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 170 to 154,062.
After several weeks of declines, reported cases of COVID-19 are once again increasing globally, especially in parts of Asia, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.
According to him, these increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries.
Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, he said, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted.
However, there are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations.