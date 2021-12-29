President Jokowi Receives NU Chairman at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received newly-elected Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) Chairman, Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Wednesday.
Gus Yahya came to report the results of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress which took place on December 22-24 in Lampung Province.
NU is the largest Muslim organization in the country.
"I reported the results of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama Congress. I was elected as the Chairman of PBNU for the period 2021-2026, while Miftachul Achyar was picked as the Supreme Leader," said Gus Yahya in a statement after the meeting.
According to Gus Yahya, the Indonesian Government and NU have the same responsibility to develop the nation.
"Between Nahdlatul Ulama and the government, we must continue out close cooperation," he added.
As the new General Chair of PBNU, Gus Yahya hopes to complete the consolidation process of the organization so that NU can later become an agent of change.
During the meeting, the President was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.