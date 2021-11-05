English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,519.
Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,519.

Indonesia Records 518 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

English indonesian government covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 November 2021 17:39
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 518 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,247,320.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 648 to 4,092,586.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,519.

Europe

Meanwhile, every single country in Europe is facing a real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, or already fighting it, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Klunge.
 
Last week, Europe and Central Asia accounted for 59 percent of all cases globally and 48 percent of reported deaths.  
 
"We are, once again, at the epicentre," Dr. Kluge said in a statement on Thursday.
 
He added that hospitalization admission rates due to COVID-19 more than doubled in one week. 
 
There are increasing trends across all age groups, but 75 percent of fatal cases are in people aged 65 years and above. 
 
One estimate predicts that, if the countries stay on this trajectory, there could be another half million deaths in Europe and Central Asia, by 1 February next year.  
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

English
water
Central, Local Authorities Urged to Synergize for Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers

Central, Local Authorities Urged to Synergize for Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers

English
indonesian workers
Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

English
floods
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
MotoGP Portugal: Quartararo Terdepan di FP1, Rossi Posisi Buncit
Olahraga

MotoGP Portugal: Quartararo Terdepan di FP1, Rossi Posisi Buncit

Redakan Ketegangan, Biden dan Xi Jinping Disebut akan Buka Konsulat
Internasional

Redakan Ketegangan, Biden dan Xi Jinping Disebut akan Buka Konsulat

Tembus 12,1 Juta <i>Merchant</i>, Nilai Transaksi QRIS Capai Rp7,6 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tembus 12,1 Juta Merchant, Nilai Transaksi QRIS Capai Rp7,6 Triliun

Mahfud Ungkap Upaya Obligor BLBI Lari dari Utang Selama 22 Tahun
Nasional

Mahfud Ungkap Upaya Obligor BLBI Lari dari Utang Selama 22 Tahun

Suzuki Kasih Sinyal Mobil Baru Di GIIAS, Ertiga Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Kasih Sinyal Mobil Baru Di GIIAS, Ertiga Baru?

MIUI 13 Tersedia Sebelum 2021 Berakhir
Teknologi

MIUI 13 Tersedia Sebelum 2021 Berakhir

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo
Pendidikan

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah
Hiburan

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!