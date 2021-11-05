Indonesia Records 518 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 648 to 4,092,586.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,519.
EuropeMeanwhile, every single country in Europe is facing a real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, or already fighting it, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Klunge.
Last week, Europe and Central Asia accounted for 59 percent of all cases globally and 48 percent of reported deaths.
"We are, once again, at the epicentre," Dr. Kluge said in a statement on Thursday.
He added that hospitalization admission rates due to COVID-19 more than doubled in one week.
There are increasing trends across all age groups, but 75 percent of fatal cases are in people aged 65 years and above.
One estimate predicts that, if the countries stay on this trajectory, there could be another half million deaths in Europe and Central Asia, by 1 February next year.