English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Ministry of Health)

378 Covid-19 patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 24 September 2021 10:57
Jakarta: Some 378 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 27 from 405.
 
"It was down from 405," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 179 male patients and 199 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

Indonesia Eximbank Provides Rp50 Billion for Sarinah to Support Indonesian MSMEs

English
trade
Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

Indonesian Ambassadors Urged to Promote Bali Tourism

English
tourism
No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

No Covid-19 Cases Detected in 610 Reopened Schools: Jakarta Education Office

English
jakarta province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan
Nasional

Penjemputan Paksa Azis Syamsuddin Dijamin Sesuai Aturan

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini
Olahraga

Persija Raih Kemenangan Pertama di Liga 1 Musim Ini

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri
Hiburan

Duh, Korban Penipuan Modus Jadi PNS Anak Nia Daniaty Gurunya Sendiri

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti
Ekonomi

Ditagih Utang BLBI Rp904,47 Miliar, Suyanto Gondokusumo Minta Bukti

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?
Otomotif

Honda Persiapkan Mobil Baru, Mobilio Baru?

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Luruskan Miskonsepsi Data Klaster di Sekolah

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun
Teknologi

Realme Capai Peringkat 6 Dunia dalam 3 Tahun

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia
Internasional

2 Juta Vaksin Sinovac Bantuan Tiongkok Tiba di Indonesia

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!