Indonesia Records 2,720 New Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,720 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,198,678.From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 5,356 to 4,008,062.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 149 to 140,954.The Indonesian government has secured hundreds of millions of covid-19 vaccines since December 2020.The Southeast Asian nation received 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses dan 200 thousand Sinopharm vaccine doses on Tuesday."The total number of covid-19 vaccine doses in Indonesia in bulk or finished form is 267,550,400," said Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G Plate in a written statement on Wednesday.Johnny said that the central government will keep welcoming covid-19 vaccines and the vaccines will be distributed across indonesia.(WAH)