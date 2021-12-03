English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Officials Urged to Stay Vigilant of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English covid-19 president joko widodo Omicron
Dhika Kusuma Winata • 03 December 2021 15:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered the Indonesian government officials to closely monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant around the world.
 
According to the Head of State, the new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Malaysia and Singapore.
 
"Please stay vigilant of the risk of the Omicron wave. Please be careful," President Jokowi said in Bali on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I received information this morning. Omicron has reached Singapore," he stated.
 
On November 26, World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).  
 
This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.
 
Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.  
 
According to WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta.
 
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.
 

 
(WAH)
