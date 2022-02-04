Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 32,211 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,446,694.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 7,190 to 4,161,987.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 144,453.
Meanwhile, some 5,588 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 191.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.