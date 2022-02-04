English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 144,453. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 144,453. (photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 17:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 32,211 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,446,694.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 7,190 to 4,161,987.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 144,453.
 
Meanwhile, some 5,588 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 191.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Govt Recommends Self-Isolation for COVID-19 Patients with Mild Symptoms

Govt Recommends Self-Isolation for COVID-19 Patients with Mild Symptoms

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!