English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government should re-learn from the handling of the delta variant of COVID-19 cases. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government should re-learn from the handling of the delta variant of COVID-19 cases. (Photo: medcom.id)

Implementing PPKM Necessary to Stem Spread of COVID-19: Epidemiologist

English covid-19 PPKM covid-19 cases
Antara • 07 February 2022 14:06
Jakarta: Andalas University epidemiologist Defriman Djafri, here, Sunday, emphasized the need to implement Emergency Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to stem the spread of COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant.
 
"Based on past experiences and evaluation of the data that I have analyzed, the implementation of Level 1-4 Emergency PPKM could significantly reduce the number of cases," he noted.
 
The government should re-learn from the handling of the delta variant of COVID-19 cases that had started to rise in July 2021 wherein case count dropped significantly due to the application of Emergency PPKM.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The trend of Omicron infection from international travelers to local transmission should be watched out for since it could cause communal infection and formation of clusters, he noted.
 
According to the latest data, Emergency PPKM should be implemented before the virus spreads to other regions from its epicenter, Java and Bali, he remarked.
 
Djafri opined that hesitance was still felt in disseminating information on the risk of Omicron infection as though to say that it is not as severe as Delta, thereby resulting in the public perception that the pandemic will end soon.
 
However, in this case, the variant still poses a threat to patients with comorbidities and the elderly.
 
Djafri noted that the booster shot had become important, and the public was expected to immediately receive the third vaccine dose due to the fact that most patients, who got infected, had received the vaccination twice.
 
"Currently, the US is panicking while Indonesia still sees it as a mild threat. This is because the infection has not occurred, but when a community has been infected and when it struck the elderly, it becomes severe," he noted.
 
"The younger generation are the ones who move around, and transmission could still occur, for instance, at home," he remarked.
 
He expects herd immunity to be formed due to natural infection and the Emergency PPKM to be implemented, so that what took place in July 2021 will not recur.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bali to Move Self-Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to Centralized Sites: Governor

Bali to Move Self-Quarantined COVID-19 Patients to Centralized Sites: Governor

English
bali
BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo
Olahraga

Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas
Ekonomi

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari
Nasional

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!
Otomotif

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa
Internasional

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!