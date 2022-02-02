English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat (Photo: medcom.id)
People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat (Photo: medcom.id)

MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Collaboration in Facing COVID-19 Spike in Indonesia

English MPR covid-19 covid-19 cases
Antara • 02 February 2022 15:22
Jakarta: All parties should move jointly in implementing prevention efforts to suppress the current uptick in COVID-19 cases, People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat has said.
 
"In facing the spike in COVID-19 cases, all parties should move jointly to make prevention efforts. No one should ever ignore or even implement policies that are contrary to the prevention efforts," Moerdijat said in a written statement released on Tuesday.
 
She issued the statement in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia based on data from the COVID-19 Task Force.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the task force's data, on Sunday (January 30, 2022), Indonesia recorded 12,422 new COVID-19 cases, while the number of additional infections was 7,010 on Wednesday (January 26), she noted.
 
Amid the rapid increase in cases, the regulations that are implemented must strengthen prevention efforts, she stressed.
 
Stakeholders at the central and regional levels must collaborate well for enforcing each regulation so that the COVID-19 spread in the country can be controlled, the MPR deputy speaker said.
 
According to Moerdijat, support from the community is essential, especially compliance with the health protocols, for facing the increasing COVID-19 transmission.
 
She emphasized families' vital role in improving compliance with protocols, including wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding crowds.
 
"Even the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) has recommended that people wear N95 masks while implementing the health protocols so that new COVID-19 cases in Indonesia will not continue to increase," she said.
 
Moerdijat also urged the community to complete their vaccination doses and appealed to those eligible for booster vaccinations to get them immediately.
 
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of January 31, 2022, at least 4,353,370 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, while 4,140,454 people have recovered and 144,320 people have succumbed to the virus.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Philippine's Manufacturing Growth Stalls following Typhoon, COVID-19 Spike

Philippine's Manufacturing Growth Stalls following Typhoon, COVID-19 Spike

English
manufacturing
BPOM Issues EUA for Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster Shot

BPOM Issues EUA for Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster Shot

English
vaccine
Southwest Maluku's Earthquake Caused by Subduction in Banda Sea: BMKG

Southwest Maluku's Earthquake Caused by Subduction in Banda Sea: BMKG

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penggawa Tiga Klub IBL Positif Covid-19
Olahraga

Penggawa Tiga Klub IBL Positif Covid-19

Pemkab Tangerang Akan Berhentikan Tenaga Honorer pada 2023
Nasional

Pemkab Tangerang Akan Berhentikan Tenaga Honorer pada 2023

Penumpang Internasional Capai 627,9 Ribu Orang Selama 2021
Ekonomi

Penumpang Internasional Capai 627,9 Ribu Orang Selama 2021

UGM, Harvard, Hingga Oxford University Masuk 10 Kampus Paling Top Dunia
Pendidikan

UGM, Harvard, Hingga Oxford University Masuk 10 Kampus Paling Top Dunia

Ini Cara Hasilkan Foto Portrait Terbaik
Teknologi

Ini Cara Hasilkan Foto Portrait Terbaik

Gowa Kepincut Berbisnis Dealer Hyundai Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Gowa Kepincut Berbisnis Dealer Hyundai Di Indonesia

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19
Internasional

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata
Hiburan

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?
Properti

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!