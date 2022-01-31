Indonesia Records 10,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,290 to 4,140,454.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 144,320.
World NTD DayThe World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on everyone, to rally to confront inequalities that characterize neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and ensure that the poorest and marginalized communities who are mostly affected by NTDs receive the health services they need.
In his message for World NTD day, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust millions of people deeper into poverty and affected those who already have limited access to health services.
He urged the global community – the countries, partners, and colleagues – to continue their work during the pandemic