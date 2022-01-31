English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 144,320. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 10,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 January 2022 17:03
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 10,185 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,353,370.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,290 to 4,140,454.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 144,320.

World NTD Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on everyone, to rally to confront inequalities that characterize neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and  ensure that the poorest and marginalized communities who are mostly affected by NTDs receive the health services they need.
 
In his message for World NTD day, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus  said the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust millions of people deeper into poverty and affected those who already have limited access to health services.
 
He urged the global community – the countries, partners, and colleagues – to continue their work during the pandemic
 
(WAH)
