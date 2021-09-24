



Indonesia Committed to Expediting Covid-19 Vaccination: Jokowi

24 September 2021









Jakarta: The Indonesian government is trying hard to expedite the implementation of the national covid-19 vaccination program, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.



President Jokowi Jokowi wants 70 percent of Indonesian nationals to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.



"The government is working day and night to carry out mass vaccinations throughout the country," Jokowi said here on Friday.



Jokowi wants all levels of society to be protected from covid-19, starting from the elderly (elderly), pregnant women, people with disabilities, to children.



"It is very important for us to expand and accelerate this program so that more and more people are vaccinated," he said.



According to Indonesian Jokowi, the central government's efforts need support from the general public and all elements of society can help in various ways.



One form of participation, the President said, is convincing the general public that covid-19 vaccines are safe and halal.



