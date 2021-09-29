



Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 264 Covid-19 Patients

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 29 September 2021 16:10









Jakarta: Some 264 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.



Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 19 from 283.



"It was down from 283," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.



According to the official, there are currently 116 male patients and 148 female patients in the emergency hospital.



Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.



During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.



(WAH)