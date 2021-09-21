



420 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 21 September 2021 11:54









Jakarta: Some 420 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.



Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 35 from 455.



"The number previously was 455," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday.



According to the official, there are currently 181 male patients and 239 female patients in the emergency hospital.



Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.



During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex accommodated around 7,000 covid-19 patients.



