Indonesia Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 189 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.From Wednesday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.Earlier this week, 3.3 million additional doses of safe and effective Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States (US) arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.On Sunday, 234,000 doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses which arrived on Tuesday.With the latest consignment, the US has donated over 28 million doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the Indonesian government closer to achieving their vaccination goals.