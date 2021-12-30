English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.

Indonesia Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 17:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 189 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.
 
From Wednesday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.
 
Earlier this week, 3.3 million additional doses of safe and effective Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States (US) arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. 
 
On Sunday, 234,000 doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses which arrived on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With the latest consignment, the US has donated over 28 million doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the Indonesian government closer to achieving their vaccination goals.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UK Announces Aid to Help Vulnerable Countries Tackle Omicron

UK Announces Aid to Help Vulnerable Countries Tackle Omicron

English
africa
Ministry to Increase Target of Digital Talent Training Participants in 2022

Ministry to Increase Target of Digital Talent Training Participants in 2022

English
infrastructure
Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E di Ancol Butuh Anggaran Rp100 Miliar
Nasional

Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E di Ancol Butuh Anggaran Rp100 Miliar

Mentan Ungkap Penyebab Meroketnya Harga Telur
Ekonomi

Mentan Ungkap Penyebab Meroketnya Harga Telur

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini <i>Link</i>-nya
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini Link-nya

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel
Otomotif

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan
Internasional

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan

Facebook dan Metaverse
Teknologi

Facebook dan Metaverse

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!