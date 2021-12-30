Indonesia Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 189 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.
From Wednesday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.
Earlier this week, 3.3 million additional doses of safe and effective Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States (US) arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.
On Sunday, 234,000 doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses which arrived on Tuesday.
With the latest consignment, the US has donated over 28 million doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the Indonesian government closer to achieving their vaccination goals.