Indonesia Records 533 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 533 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,264,669.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 209 to 4,115,358.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,116.
Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin December 30, 2021 has signed a Circular Number HK.02.01/MENKES/1391/2021 on the Prevention and Control of Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant (B.1.1.529).
The main point of the circular is to strengthen central and regional coordination as well as health service facilities in handling Omicron transmission.
For the record, Omicron has proven to have a much faster transmission rate than that of the Delta variant.
Since it was first reported on November 24, 2021 in South Africa, the variant has been found in more than 110 countries and is expected to continue to expand.