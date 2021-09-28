Indonesia Logs 2,057 New Covid-19 Cases

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,057 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,211,260.From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,551 to 4,031,099.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 124 to 141,709.The Indonesian Government continues to intensify 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment) efforts as part of its long-term strategy in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic even though the situation in the country is getting better."Now the average test is 170,000 people per day. The number is already quite good, however our target is actually more than that," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a press statement after a Limited Meeting on Evaluation of the Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.Although the number of tests continues to increase, the positivity rate remains low, which is below two percent.(WAH)