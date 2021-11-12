Jakarta: The COVID-19 pandemic that struck worldwide since last year has challenged the status quo of Indonesia's health system, according to Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the global health system, our transition to a healthy and secure world. This presents us with two options of either protecting the status quo or changing," he noted.
During the event to commemorate National Health Day participated through the Health Ministry YouTube channel here on Friday, Sadikin remarked that the status quo of the health system affects the handling of health problems.
These health problems arise in the form of deaths of mothers and infants, nutritional deficiency among newborns, as well as communicable and non-communicable diseases.
The minister opined that the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown two options for Indonesians, with the first being to stay on the same path that we have trudged through for years before the pandemic.
"Live and work the usual way with the same pattern, which brought us various health problems that never seem to get over," he elaborated.
The other option is to walk through the path of changes, foregoing old habits to start a new, healthier pattern, he affirmed.
"I, along with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, chose the second road, the road of changes. With the mandate from the president, the Health Ministry will continue to transform Indonesia's health system," he affirmed.
The minister remarked that as the G20 President, Indonesia will demonstrate its capability to transform the health system to ensure a greater degree of readiness among members of the next generation to face the pandemic.
The ministry has planned a transformation for the six sectors of public service.
Primary health service, hospital referral service, health resilience system, health financing system, health resources, and health technology will be transformed as per the ministry's plan.