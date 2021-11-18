English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministers Ordered to Warn, Assist Regions with Rising COVID-19 Cases

English health covid-19 cases president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 November 2021 16:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his Cabinet to continue measures to curb COVID-19 transmission. 
 
The President made the statement during the Plenary Cabinet Session at the Presidential Office, Wednesday. 
 
"Let me underscore several matters for us to pay attention to. In the health sector, we must be focused on lowering the number of daily and active cases," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He added that related institutions must pay attention to regions that have seen even the slightest increase in the number of cases. 
 
For the record, the number of active cases in Indonesia is currently below 9,000 with the addition of 300-400 daily cases. 
 
Nevertheless, the President ordered his Cabinet to remain vigilant as the number of cases in several countries is rising. 
 
According to him, in the United States, the number of daily COVID-19 cases has gone back up to 70,000.

 
(WAH)
