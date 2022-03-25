English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Jakarta Starts Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Stages: Deputy Governor

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 cases
Antara • 25 March 2022 15:02
Jakarta: With COVID-19 cases registering a downward trend in the city, Jakarta has begun easing the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in stages.
 
"Now it starts to enter stages towards the endemic period," Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, said here on Thursday.
 
The government has allowed more space for a number of community activities, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The capacity of public transportation has been raised to 100 percent and the capacity of face-to-face learning (PTM) is also planned to be increased to 100 percent. For wedding receptions, guests have been allowed to eat on the spot.
 
The government has also allowed Indonesian Muslims to carry out the annual tradition of ‘mudik,’ or homecoming exodus, so they can celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their relatives in their hometowns. To take part in mudik, travelers are required to have received the complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot. Muslims have also been allowed to perform Tarawih and Eid prayers in congregation.
 
"What has not been allowed, namely breaking the fast together, especially for civil servants, and others. The President has personally conveyed this (information)," Patria said.
 
The Deputy Governor, however, asked the public to continue to follow the health protocols (prokes), saying the movement of the COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic.
 
In fact, in several places, including in China and Hong Kong, cases of COVID-19 have increased, he noted.
 
The government of Singapore, however, is no longer applying quarantine rules and mandating masking up while outdoors.
 
“So, some countries have different policies. In Saudi Arabia we can go for Umrah; hopefully, we can perform Hajj. There is no longer social distancing, only wearing masks, no quarantine. The important thing is vaccine," he said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Expect Forestry 4.0 Application in Development of New Capital: Bappenas

Expect Forestry 4.0 Application in Development of New Capital: Bappenas

English
forest
African Countries Scale Back on COVID-9 Measures as Cases Drop

African Countries Scale Back on COVID-9 Measures as Cases Drop

English
covid-19
War in Ukraine Has led to Displacement of 4.3 Million Children: UNICEF

War in Ukraine Has led to Displacement of 4.3 Million Children: UNICEF

English
children
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi: Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik RI Sudah Tumbuh
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Ekosistem Kendaraan Listrik RI Sudah Tumbuh

Rektor ITB Tegaskan SBM ITB Sejajar dengan Fakultas Lain
Pendidikan

Rektor ITB Tegaskan SBM ITB Sejajar dengan Fakultas Lain

Jokowi Instruksikan Jaksa Agung Awasi Barang Impor Berlabel <i>Made In</i> Indonesia
Nasional

Jokowi Instruksikan Jaksa Agung Awasi Barang Impor Berlabel Made In Indonesia

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina
Internasional

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina

Toyota Veloz Lulus Uji Tabrak, Dapat Bintang 5
Otomotif

Toyota Veloz Lulus Uji Tabrak, Dapat Bintang 5

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional
Teknologi

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan
Hiburan

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang
Olahraga

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!