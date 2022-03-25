Jakarta Starts Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Stages: Deputy Governor

Jakarta: With COVID-19 cases registering a downward trend in the city, Jakarta has begun easing the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) in stages.
"Now it starts to enter stages towards the endemic period," Deputy Governor of Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, said here on Thursday.
The government has allowed more space for a number of community activities, he added.
The capacity of public transportation has been raised to 100 percent and the capacity of face-to-face learning (PTM) is also planned to be increased to 100 percent. For wedding receptions, guests have been allowed to eat on the spot.
The government has also allowed Indonesian Muslims to carry out the annual tradition of ‘mudik,’ or homecoming exodus, so they can celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their relatives in their hometowns. To take part in mudik, travelers are required to have received the complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shot. Muslims have also been allowed to perform Tarawih and Eid prayers in congregation.
"What has not been allowed, namely breaking the fast together, especially for civil servants, and others. The President has personally conveyed this (information)," Patria said.
The Deputy Governor, however, asked the public to continue to follow the health protocols (prokes), saying the movement of the COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic.
In fact, in several places, including in China and Hong Kong, cases of COVID-19 have increased, he noted.
The government of Singapore, however, is no longer applying quarantine rules and mandating masking up while outdoors.
“So, some countries have different policies. In Saudi Arabia we can go for Umrah; hopefully, we can perform Hajj. There is no longer social distancing, only wearing masks, no quarantine. The important thing is vaccine," he said.