Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered his administration, both at the Central Government and regional government level, to continue improving public services.
"People’s demands continue be on the rise. There is no tolerance for slow, complicated services. There is no place for unfriendly and unresponsive services," the President said at the virtual High Compliance with Public Service Standards award ceremony, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President also emphasized that the era is constantly changing; hence, there is no room for complacency for public service providers with the services that have been provided.
Public service providers can no longer work as usual, but instead must immediately reform the way they think, respond, and work, he added.
The Head of State also underscored that public services are tangible evidence of the presence of the Indonesian government among the people.
According to hm, poor services will give a bad perception that can diminish trust and credibility of state administrators.