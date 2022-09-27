Minister Seeks Legal Formula to Eradicate Judicial Mafia in Indonesia

"The president urged me, as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, to find a reform formula in the judicial law aspect in accordance with the available constitutional and legal instruments," MD remarked on his personal Instagram account @mohmahfudmd accessed here on Tuesday.
He noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was disappointed, as efforts to end corruption, which were rather successful at the executive scope, often failed in its judiciary counterpart, with "judges are independent" being used as excuse.
"The president is very concerned about the arrest by the Corruption Eradication Commission involving Supreme Court Justice Sudrajat Dimyati. The government has tried to break through various blockades within the government to eradicate (law-dabbling) mafia, but it often fails in court," he stated.
Mahfud said the government had taken firm actions, including by metaphorically cutting off parts of its own apparatuses, by taking action against the perpetrators of corruption cases of Jiwasraya Insurance, Asabri (Military Social Insurance), Garuda, Defense Ministry Satellite, ministries, and others.
"The Attorney General's Office has worked hard and has succeeded in showing positive performance. The Corruption Eradication Commission has also performed well. However, often, good efforts are crushed in the Supreme Court (MA)," he stated.
Some corruptors were freed, while the sentences of others were discounted to a significant extent, the minister said.
"We cannot (meddle with) the Supreme Court because we have different (types). We are executives, while they are judicial," he stated.
"They always argue that judges are independent and cannot be interfered with. Boom, suddenly the case of Supreme Court Justice Sudrajat Dimyati popped up, with the mode of confiscation of cooperative assets through bankruptcy. This is a crazy legal industry that I have warned about on many occasions," he emphasized.
Thus, Mahfud said he will immediately coordinate to create a plausible reform formula, constitution, and legal system.
"The president is very serious about this," he reiterated.