Asymptomatic covid-19 patients are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput apartment complex
Asymptomatic covid-19 patients are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput apartment complex

1,176 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self-Isolate at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 18 October 2021 15:31
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic covid-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta reached 1,176 on Monday.
 
According to  Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number increased by 496 compared to the previous day.
 
The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,176," said the official in a written statement on Monday afternoon.

Undergoing self-isolation at Tower 1 and Tower 2 of the apartment complex, they comprise 572 male patients and 604 female patients.
 
Meanwhile, some 215 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 17 from 198.

 
(WAH)
