English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In South Africa, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly.
In South Africa, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly.

Omicron Has Been Reported in 57 Countries: WHO

English health covid-19 Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2021 14:24
Geneva: The Omicron COVID-19 variant has now been reported in 57 countries and thw World Health Organization (WHO) expects that number to continue growing. 
 
"Certain features of Omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic,"WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.
 
"Exactly what that impact will be is still difficult to know," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In South Africa, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly.
 
However, Omicron was detected when transmission of Delta was very low, so it had little competition.
 
"It will therefore be important to monitor carefully what happens around the world, to understand whether Omicron can outcompete Delta," he said.
 
"For that reason, we call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," he added.
 
Emerging data from South Africa suggest increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions.
 
There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta, but it is still too early to be definitive.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB, DBS Sign Agreement for SME Supply Chain Support

ADB, DBS Sign Agreement for SME Supply Chain Support

English
asia-pacific
Insect, Hydroponic Farming Could Boost Food Security: World Bank

Insect, Hydroponic Farming Could Boost Food Security: World Bank

English
africa
ADB Approves $603 Million Program to Improve Social Protection, Poverty Reduction in Pakistan

ADB Approves $603 Million Program to Improve Social Protection, Poverty Reduction in Pakistan

English
pakistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Korupsi Bagikan Karat Menggerogoti Besi
Nasional

Wapres: Korupsi Bagikan Karat Menggerogoti Besi

Prediksi Indonesia vs Kamboja: Skuad Garuda Biasanya Menang Telak
Olahraga

Prediksi Indonesia vs Kamboja: Skuad Garuda Biasanya Menang Telak

Realisasi Program PEN 2021 Diprediksi Tak Capai Target
Ekonomi

Realisasi Program PEN 2021 Diprediksi Tak Capai Target

Tiga Saran Menlu Retno Cegah Kemunduran Demokrasi di Tengah Pandemi
Internasional

Tiga Saran Menlu Retno Cegah Kemunduran Demokrasi di Tengah Pandemi

Belasan Santriwati Diperkosa Oknum Ustaz, Pesantren di Bandung Ditutup
Pendidikan

Belasan Santriwati Diperkosa Oknum Ustaz, Pesantren di Bandung Ditutup

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember
Hiburan

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik
Otomotif

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!