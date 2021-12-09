Omicron Has Been Reported in 57 Countries: WHO

Geneva: The Omicron COVID-19 variant has now been reported in 57 countries and thw World Health Organization (WHO) expects that number to continue growing.
"Certain features of Omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic,"WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.
"Exactly what that impact will be is still difficult to know," he added.
In South Africa, the number of Omicron cases is increasing quickly.
However, Omicron was detected when transmission of Delta was very low, so it had little competition.
"It will therefore be important to monitor carefully what happens around the world, to understand whether Omicron can outcompete Delta," he said.
"For that reason, we call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," he added.
Emerging data from South Africa suggest increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions.
There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta, but it is still too early to be definitive.