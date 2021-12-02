English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ban applies to all officials, except those performing essential state duties.
The ban applies to all officials, except those performing essential state duties.

Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

English covid-19 indonesian government Omicron
Antara • 02 December 2021 15:27
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has prohibited state officials from traveling abroad in order to prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has informed.
 
“State officials are barred from making overseas trips,” Pandjaitan, who is also vice chief of the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery, said in a written statement released on Wednesday.
 
The ban applies to all officials, except those performing essential state duties, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister further urged the general public not to make overseas trips.
 
“Indonesian citizens are called upon not to travel abroad for the time being. The call is intended to prevent (the transmission of the Omicron variant) and keep the current pandemic situation in the country under control,” he explained.
 
He further said the Indonesian government is in the process of preparing third or booster vaccinations for the elderly and vulnerable people.
 
“The booster vaccines will soon be available in January next year,” he informed.
 
As per President Joko Widodo’s directives, the quarantine period for foreign and Indonesian nationals with recent international travel history—to countries other than the 11 countries that have refused entry to Indonesian nationals—will be increased to 10 days from 7 days earlier, starting December 3, 2021, he said.
 
The step has been taken on account of the Omicron variant being detected in an increasing number of countries, he added.
 
“Of course, we will continue to evaluate the step periodically while at the same time assessing information about the new variant," he said.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Decline in COVID-19 Vaccinations Due to Improved Conditions: Spokeswoman

Decline in COVID-19 Vaccinations Due to Improved Conditions: Spokeswoman

English
covid-19
Jakarta's Archdiocese Churches to Offer Digital Worship Services on Christmas

Jakarta's Archdiocese Churches to Offer Digital Worship Services on Christmas

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
Military to Use Social Communication to Tackle Papua Violence: TNI Chief

Military to Use Social Communication to Tackle Papua Violence: TNI Chief

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?
Ekonomi

Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?

Kominfo Blokir 5.004 Konten Hoaks Covid-19
Nasional

Kominfo Blokir 5.004 Konten Hoaks Covid-19

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream
Hiburan

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3
Pendidikan

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel
Olahraga

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember
Internasional

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!