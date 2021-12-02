Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has prohibited state officials from traveling abroad in order to prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has informed.
“State officials are barred from making overseas trips,” Pandjaitan, who is also vice chief of the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery, said in a written statement released on Wednesday.
The ban applies to all officials, except those performing essential state duties, he added.
The minister further urged the general public not to make overseas trips.
“Indonesian citizens are called upon not to travel abroad for the time being. The call is intended to prevent (the transmission of the Omicron variant) and keep the current pandemic situation in the country under control,” he explained.
He further said the Indonesian government is in the process of preparing third or booster vaccinations for the elderly and vulnerable people.
“The booster vaccines will soon be available in January next year,” he informed.
As per President Joko Widodo’s directives, the quarantine period for foreign and Indonesian nationals with recent international travel history—to countries other than the 11 countries that have refused entry to Indonesian nationals—will be increased to 10 days from 7 days earlier, starting December 3, 2021, he said.
The step has been taken on account of the Omicron variant being detected in an increasing number of countries, he added.
“Of course, we will continue to evaluate the step periodically while at the same time assessing information about the new variant," he said.