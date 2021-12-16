English  
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)

Indonesia Records First Case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

English health covid-19 Omicron
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 16 December 2021 12:53
Jakarta: Indonesia has recorded its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has announced.
 
According to the Health Minister, a janitor at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital in Jakarta was infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
 
"On December 8, the emergency hospital conducted a regular pcr testing. Three janitors tested positive for coronavirus. One of the janitors was found to be infected with Omicron," the Health Minister said in a press conference on Thursday.

During subsequent PCR tests, the Health Minister explained, the three janitors tested negative for coronavirus.
 
Before testing negative for the virus, the three janitors underwent self-quarantine at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital.
 
"All of them were asymptomatic," he added.

 
(WAH)
Indonesia's Climate Ambitions in Power Sector Need Reform Packages, Investments

English
energy
Timor Leste's Economy Expected to Expand 1.9% in 2021: World Bank

English
Timor Leste
Women, Youth Among Most Vulnerable to Job Loss in Southeast Asia during Pandemic: Report

English
southeast asia
