Indonesia Records First Case of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Jakarta: Indonesia has recorded its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has announced.
According to the Health Minister, a janitor at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital in Jakarta was infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
"On December 8, the emergency hospital conducted a regular pcr testing. Three janitors tested positive for coronavirus. One of the janitors was found to be infected with Omicron," the Health Minister said in a press conference on Thursday.
During subsequent PCR tests, the Health Minister explained, the three janitors tested negative for coronavirus.
Before testing negative for the virus, the three janitors underwent self-quarantine at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital.
"All of them were asymptomatic," he added.