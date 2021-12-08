Indonesia Records 264 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

From Tuesday noon until wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 351 to 4,109,068.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 143,909.
Moderna VaccineThe United States (US) Tuesday delivered 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine doses to Indonesia, part of a continuing flow of vaccine donations, in partnership with COVAX, the Government of Indonesia, and UNICEF.
"The United States is the largest donor to COVAX, with a total commitment of $4 billion, which has helped Gavi to facilitate the donation of more than 44.7 million total vaccine doses to Indonesia," said the US Embassy in Jakarta in a press release on Tuesday.
Bilaterally, the United States has donated 18.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Indonesia.