English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 143,909.
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 143,909.

Indonesia Records 264 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2021 18:41
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 264 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,258,340.
 
From Tuesday noon until wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 351 to 4,109,068.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 143,909.

Moderna Vaccine

The United States (US) Tuesday delivered 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine doses to Indonesia, part of a continuing flow of vaccine donations, in partnership with COVAX, the Government of Indonesia, and UNICEF. 
 
"The United States is the largest donor to COVAX, with a total commitment of $4 billion, which has helped Gavi to facilitate the donation of more than 44.7 million total vaccine doses to Indonesia," said the US Embassy in Jakarta in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Bilaterally, the United States has donated 18.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Indonesia. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Embankments Expected to Prevent Flooding in Sintang: Jokowi

Embankments Expected to Prevent Flooding in Sintang: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
UNICEF Issues Appeal to Save Lives of Millions of Children in Afghanistan

UNICEF Issues Appeal to Save Lives of Millions of Children in Afghanistan

English
united nations
Jokowi Inaugurates Tebelian Airport in West Kalimantan

Jokowi Inaugurates Tebelian Airport in West Kalimantan

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
8 Desember, 264 Kasus Baru dan 351 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

8 Desember, 264 Kasus Baru dan 351 Pasien Sembuh

Biaya Penanganan Cuaca Ekstrem di Indonesia Capai Rp100 Triliun/Tahun
Ekonomi

Biaya Penanganan Cuaca Ekstrem di Indonesia Capai Rp100 Triliun/Tahun

Ada Beasiswa Kuliah Gratis di Hungaria, Ini <i>Link</i> Pendaftarannya
Pendidikan

Ada Beasiswa Kuliah Gratis di Hungaria, Ini Link Pendaftarannya

Shin Tae-yong Janji Timnas Main Menekan Lawan Kamboja
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Janji Timnas Main Menekan Lawan Kamboja

Pedang dan Senjata Api Napoleon Bonaparte Terjual Seharga Rp41,5 Miliar
Internasional

Pedang dan Senjata Api Napoleon Bonaparte Terjual Seharga Rp41,5 Miliar

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik
Otomotif

Mobil Baru Nissan Di 2030 Semuanya Bertenaga Listrik

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!