Indonesia Records 611 Covid-19 Cases, 35 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 611 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,241,090.
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,141 to 4,084,831.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 35 to 143,270.
Overall, the implementation of PPKM which was continuously carried out by the Government and evaluated every week was able to control the pandemic in Indonesia.
According to Luhut, the confirmed cases of Indonesia and Java-Bali islands have each decreased by 98.9 percent from their peak cases on 15 July.
In line with the implementation of PPKM, the Government also continues to intensify vaccination drives, especially for the elderly who have a high risk if exposed to covid-19.