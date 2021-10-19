Jakarta: The health sector, especially the covid-19 pandemic, is the biggest question for President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Jokowi-Ma'ruf) administration. However, the Jokowi-Ma'ruf government is considered to be able to overcome it quickly.
"The handling of this pandemic has been very good and fast," said member of Commission IX Nurhadi when contacted, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
This rating is not just a compliment. Many countries recognizes the handling of the corona virus outbreak in Indonesia.
Recognition proven with number of countries opens their door for Indonesian citizens (WNI). Recently, Saudi Arabia has allowed Indonesian pilgrims to go for Umrah.
However, he assessed that there were still a number of records of handling the pandemic in Indonesia. One of them is the high mortality rate.
The number of covid-19 patients who died in Indonesia reached 142,999 as of October 18, 2021. Based on the statistics of Covid-19 cases in the world, this number puts Indonesia in the 14th position in the death rate due to covid-19.
America has the highest death toll with 742,000 people. Meanwhile, the number of patients who died from COVID-19 in the world reached 4.55 million.
The NasDem Party politician urged the government to reduce the number of deaths due to covid-19. One of them remains to prevent the spread of the maximum.
"Don't let there be a third wave of covid-19 that might cause death," he said.
In addition, he asked the government to improve the physical and mental handling of the community due to covid-19. This is necessary so that the covid-19 pandemic does not have an impact on the psyche of the community.
"We have to try so that we can minimize the psychological impact," he said.