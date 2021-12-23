Indonesia Records 136 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 232 to 4,112,524.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,042.
Moderna VaccineGermany handed over the first batch of its donation of 5,077,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia on Wednesday.
"The second batch will follow on Christmas Eve, 24 December. With this donation, Germany is providing support to Indonesia and its vaccination program. Together we fight against COVID-19!" said Thomas Graf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Jakarta, in a press release on Wednesday.
On behalf of the Indonesian government, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed
feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the German government for its display of cooperation and friendship.
She highlighted the fact that the first shipment of vaccines from the German government came in a large batch right away.