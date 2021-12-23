English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This reflects the strength of Indonesia’s partnership with Germany.
This reflects the strength of Indonesia’s partnership with Germany.

Germany Supports Indonesia with 5 Million Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 15:36
Jakarta: Germany handed over the first batch of its donation of 5,077,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia on Wednesday.
 
"The second batch will follow on Christmas Eve, 24 December. With this donation, Germany is providing support to Indonesia and its vaccination program. Together we fight against COVID-19!" said Thomas Graf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Jakarta, in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
On behalf of the Indonesian government, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed
feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the German government for its display of cooperation and friendship.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She highlighted the fact that the first shipment of vaccines from the German government came in a large batch right away. 
 
"This reflects the strength of Indonesia’s partnership with Germany, which will commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations next year, as well as proof of solidarity and commitment from the German people and government towards the handling of COVID-19 in Indonesia," she stated.
 
"Support from the German government is a reminder that the spirit of cooperation and mutual assistance must be kept alive in order to face difficult times," she added.
 
Germany will deliver at least 175 million doses of vaccines to emerging and developing countries, most of which are being distributed through the COVAX vaccine platform.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
15,900 Joint Personnel to Secure Central Java during Christmas, New Year Holidays

15,900 Joint Personnel to Secure Central Java during Christmas, New Year Holidays

English
police
Govt to Tackle Extreme Poverty in 212 Regencies, Cities Next Year

Govt to Tackle Extreme Poverty in 212 Regencies, Cities Next Year

English
indonesian government
Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

Mutual Cooperation Key to COVID-19 Handling: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hingga Akhir Tahun, Satgas BLBI Sudah Sita Rp314 Miliar dan Ribuan Hektare Aset
Ekonomi

Hingga Akhir Tahun, Satgas BLBI Sudah Sita Rp314 Miliar dan Ribuan Hektare Aset

Mengenal Sistem ERP, Bakal Pengganti Ganjil Genap Jakarta
Otomotif

Mengenal Sistem ERP, Bakal Pengganti Ganjil Genap Jakarta

Bohong Miliki Kaitan dengan Tiongkok, Profesor Harvard Hadapi Hukuman
Internasional

Bohong Miliki Kaitan dengan Tiongkok, Profesor Harvard Hadapi Hukuman

Mengenang Mbah Minto, Youtuber Klaten Viral Berkat Parodi Gagal Mudik
Nasional

Mengenang Mbah Minto, Youtuber Klaten Viral Berkat Parodi Gagal Mudik

SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru, Sekolah Wajib PTM Terbatas
Pendidikan

SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru, Sekolah Wajib PTM Terbatas

NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Gilgeous-Alexander Bantu Thunder Bekap Nuggets

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Artis Menikah di Tahun 2021

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Ramai Ucapan Duka Meninggalnya Youtuber Mbah Minto Klaten, Siapa Dia?

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!