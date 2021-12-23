Germany Supports Indonesia with 5 Million Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta: Germany handed over the first batch of its donation of 5,077,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia on Wednesday.
"The second batch will follow on Christmas Eve, 24 December. With this donation, Germany is providing support to Indonesia and its vaccination program. Together we fight against COVID-19!" said Thomas Graf, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Jakarta, in a press release on Wednesday.
On behalf of the Indonesian government, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed
feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the German government for its display of cooperation and friendship.
She highlighted the fact that the first shipment of vaccines from the German government came in a large batch right away.
"This reflects the strength of Indonesia’s partnership with Germany, which will commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations next year, as well as proof of solidarity and commitment from the German people and government towards the handling of COVID-19 in Indonesia," she stated.
"Support from the German government is a reminder that the spirit of cooperation and mutual assistance must be kept alive in order to face difficult times," she added.
Germany will deliver at least 175 million doses of vaccines to emerging and developing countries, most of which are being distributed through the COVAX vaccine platform.