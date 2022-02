Indonesia Logs 57,426 New COVID-19 Cases, 317 Deaths

mRNA Vaccine

(WAH)

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 57,426 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,408,328.From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 42,518 to 4,674,873.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 317 to 147,342.Five more countries will receive support from the global mRNA hub in South Africa: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said."Indonesia is one of the countries that continuously supports vaccine equity and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, including through transfer of vaccine technology and know-how to developing countries," said Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, in a press release on Wednesday.According to the United Nations (UN) agency, these countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved that they have the capacity to absorb the technology and, with targeted training, move to production stage relatively quickly.