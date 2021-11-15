English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
An improvement in population mobility will affect economic activities.
An improvement in population mobility will affect economic activities.

Indonesia Records Improvement in Population Mobility in October 2021

English BPS covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 15 November 2021 20:35
Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that population mobility in October 2021 had improved from that in September 2021, as was reflected in a decrease in homebound activity and a rise in mobility at several public places.
 
"In terms of activities at home, there has been a decline, with the figure reaching 6.3 percent in September and five percent in October. This means mobility or activity at home is decreasing," Head of BPS Margo Yuwono stated at a virtual press conference here on Monday.
 
On the other hand, Margo Yuwono noted that activities in trade and recreation areas improved and were even higher than normal, at 4.3 percent.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Similarly, activities at places of shopping and daily necessities increased as compared to September 2021, at 24.6 percent in October. This is higher than the normal conditions in 2020," he pointed out.
 
Meanwhile, activities in parks were also higher than normal conditions. Meanwhile, in transit places and workplaces, community mobility seems to have improved, albeit not having returned to normal conditions, specifically as in January and February 2021 as a benchmark for evaluating the condition in October 2021.
 
He believes that an improvement in population mobility will affect economic activities.
 
Sustained population mobility is expected to bring about an improvement in economic activities, so that economic recovery can proceed as planned, he affirmed.
 
From this mobility record, he appealed to BPS in all provinces to maintain health protocols in conducting their activities.
 
Yuwono noted that various countries, such as Singapore and Europe, were experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 that will have an impact on economic recovery in each country.
 
"Hence, this is a good achievement related to health recovery, and we are obliged to maintain it going forward, so that in future, economic recovery can be conducted," he stated.
 
Coordinating Economic Affairs Ministry's Executive Secretary, I Raden Pardede, had earlier projected Indonesia to revert to a five-percent economic growth annually if the COVID-19 pandemic were to be brought under control and it entered the endemic stage.
 
"If COVID-19 becomes endemic, our economy will start to return to a growth of five percent per year and even more in case we can improve productivity," Pardede told ANTARA on Thursday.
 
He called on the government to provide training to hone people's digital literacy and skills since during the COVID-19 pandemic, several jobs required expertise in the digital technology sector.
 
"This is because ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, our lives have changed and we have entered the new normal era. If we live according to our old habits, we cannot grow well. Hence, there must be changes," he emphasized.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Wage Regulation Aims to Reduce Disparity: Manpower Ministry

New Wage Regulation Aims to Reduce Disparity: Manpower Ministry

English
economic growth
Indonesia Records 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Indonesia Records 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Sta Maria Reappointed as Executive Director of APEC Secretariat

Sta Maria Reappointed as Executive Director of APEC Secretariat

English
APEC
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Azis Syamsuddin Diduga Terima Duit dari Pengurusan DAK Lampung Tengah
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Diduga Terima Duit dari Pengurusan DAK Lampung Tengah

AS dan Israel Bentuk Pasukan Keamanan Siber
Internasional

AS dan Israel Bentuk Pasukan Keamanan Siber

Pemerintah Jajaki Kerja Sama Transportasi dengan Korsel
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Jajaki Kerja Sama Transportasi dengan Korsel

Nadiem Targetkan 6.000 Guru Penggerak Hingga Akhir Tahun
Pendidikan

Nadiem Targetkan 6.000 Guru Penggerak Hingga Akhir Tahun

Platform GSEV, Cikal Bakal Mobil Listrik Wuling Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Platform GSEV, Cikal Bakal Mobil Listrik Wuling Di Indonesia

Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp
Teknologi

Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya
Hiburan

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal
Properti

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!