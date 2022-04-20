English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
People, who want to travel by air, must complete the required documents. (Photo: medcom.id)
People, who want to travel by air, must complete the required documents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Sets New Domestic, Overseas Air Travel Rules

English transportation covid-19 indonesian government
Antara • 20 April 2022 18:11
Jakarta: Directorate General of Civil Aviation at the Transportation Ministry stipulated a new adjustment for domestic air travel through the Circular Letter of Transportation Minister Number 48 of 2022.
 
Director General of Civil Aviation at the ministry Novie Riyanto stated that the circular was issued based on the Addendum of the Circular Letter of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 16 of 2022 that was effective, starting April 19, 2022.
 
"Passengers, aged 6-17 years old, who have received the second vaccination jab, are not required to show a negative rapid antigen test result, but they still have to bring their second dose vaccination certificates," he noted in a statement  here on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, the implementation of overseas air travel is regulated through Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 51 of 2022 as a follow-up to the Addendum of the Circular Letter of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 17 of 2022, he noted.
 
According to the new circular, currently, overseas travelers keen to enter Indonesia through the Hang Nadim Airport and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Riau Islands Province from Singapore are required to have met the pre-departure test requirements.
 
Travelers from Singapore that have stayed in the country for at least 14 days as well as received the second or third dose of vaccine are required to bring a negative rapid test antigen result taken 24 hours prior or a negative RT-PCR result taken 48 hours before departure.
 
Hence, the director general urged aviation stakeholders to apply the adjustment as well as possible.
 
In addition, he appealed to the air transportation service customers to prepare the mandatory requirements.
 
"People, who want to travel by air, must complete the required documents (before departing), so they will not experience any issues during the check-in process," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English
economic growth
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!