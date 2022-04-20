Indonesia Sets New Domestic, Overseas Air Travel Rules

Jakarta: Directorate General of Civil Aviation at the Transportation Ministry stipulated a new adjustment for domestic air travel through the Circular Letter of Transportation Minister Number 48 of 2022.
Director General of Civil Aviation at the ministry Novie Riyanto stated that the circular was issued based on the Addendum of the Circular Letter of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 16 of 2022 that was effective, starting April 19, 2022.
"Passengers, aged 6-17 years old, who have received the second vaccination jab, are not required to show a negative rapid antigen test result, but they still have to bring their second dose vaccination certificates," he noted in a statement here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the implementation of overseas air travel is regulated through Circular Letter of the Transportation Minister Number 51 of 2022 as a follow-up to the Addendum of the Circular Letter of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 17 of 2022, he noted.
According to the new circular, currently, overseas travelers keen to enter Indonesia through the Hang Nadim Airport and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Riau Islands Province from Singapore are required to have met the pre-departure test requirements.
Travelers from Singapore that have stayed in the country for at least 14 days as well as received the second or third dose of vaccine are required to bring a negative rapid test antigen result taken 24 hours prior or a negative RT-PCR result taken 48 hours before departure.
Hence, the director general urged aviation stakeholders to apply the adjustment as well as possible.
In addition, he appealed to the air transportation service customers to prepare the mandatory requirements.
"People, who want to travel by air, must complete the required documents (before departing), so they will not experience any issues during the check-in process," he stated.