Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 18:56
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 620 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,228,552.
 
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,444 to 4,063,295.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 65 to 142,716.
 
Last week, The Ministry of Health launched the integration of PeduliLindungi QR Code with 50 other apps. 
 
For the record, the QR Code of PeduliLindungi application is undergoing trials with 50 applications, including Gojek, Grab, Tokopedia, Traveloka, Tiket.com, Dana, Living Mandiri, Cinema XXI, Link Aja, Goers, Jaki, Shopee, BNI Mobile, Loket.com, Mcash, and 35 other applications.

The PeduliLindungi application has three main functions in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, namely screening, tracing, and health protocols implementation control.
 
The PeduliLindungi application will gradually cover six main areas, including trade, transportation, tourism, work activities, educational activities and religious activities.
 
(WAH)
