



Indonesia Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2021 17:28









Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,954 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,213,414.



From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,077 to 4,034,176.



In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 117 to 141,826.



Some 264 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.



Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 19 from 283.



"It was down from 283," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.



According to the official, there are currently 116 male patients and 148 female patients in the emergency hospital.



