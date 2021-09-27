English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 1,390 New Covid-19 Cases, 118 Deaths

English indonesian government covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2021 17:37
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,390 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,209,403.
 
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 3,771 to 4,027,548.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 118 to 141,585.
 
Some 309 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 32 from 341.
 
"It was down from 341," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 141 male patients and 168 female patients in the emergency hospital.
 
(WAH)
