English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The PPKM in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali will be extended for two weeks.
The PPKM in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali will be extended for two weeks.

PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until December 6: Minister

English indonesian government PPKM covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 11:59
Jakarta: The implementation of the public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside Java and Bali islands will be continued for two weeks starting from November 23 to December 6, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has announced. 
 
During this period, the Indonesian Government listed vaccination rate as a parameter for determining the level of PPKM in regencies/cities. 
 
Regions with the first dose of vaccination below 50 percent increased by 1 level of PPKM. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The PPKM in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali will be extended for two weeks from 23 November to 6 December. The level of PPKM will be determined based on the vaccination coverage. For regions below 50 percent (of vaccination coverage), the PPKM will be increased by 1 level," said Airlangga after attending a limited meeting on PPKM evaluation, Monday at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He further detailed that as many as 109 regencies/cities are at Level 3, 200 regencies/cities at Level 2, and 77 regencies/cities at Level 1 PPKM. 
 
Meanwhile, at the provincial level, he added, there is no region at level 3 and 4, 20 provinces at level 2, and 7 provinces at level 1. 
 
He also explained the development of active cases and daily cases of COVID-19 which continued to experience a downward trend. 
 
According to him, national active cases as of 21 November 2021 were 8,126 cases or 0.19 percent of the total cases. 
 
Daily confirmed cases as of 21 November were 314 cases and an average of 7 days (7DMA) was 365 cases, decreased by 99.45 percent from the peak of daily confirmed cases on 15 July 2021 which reached 56,757 cases.  
 
For the effective case reproduction rate (Rt), Airlangga added, it is also still maintained below 1. 
 
However, as for vaccination achievements, a number of provinces outside Java and Bali still need to be accelerated because of the low coverage. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Encouraged to Attract Private Investors for Green Transition

Indonesia Encouraged to Attract Private Investors for Green Transition

English
investment
Ministry Trains MSMEs, Vocational Units on E-Commerce

Ministry Trains MSMEs, Vocational Units on E-Commerce

English
education
Govt to Expedite Gaming Industry Development

Govt to Expedite Gaming Industry Development

English
game
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vaksinasi Capai 219,48 Juta Dosis, Indonesia Bisa <i>Herd Immunity</i> Maret 2022
Ekonomi

Vaksinasi Capai 219,48 Juta Dosis, Indonesia Bisa Herd Immunity Maret 2022

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall
Otomotif

Lexus Bangun Charging Station Mobil Listrik Di Mall

Resmikan Bendungan Karalloe, Jokowi: Pendapatan Petani Bisa Meningkat
Nasional

Resmikan Bendungan Karalloe, Jokowi: Pendapatan Petani Bisa Meningkat

Guru Besarnya Diduga Lakukan Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Jawaban UI
Pendidikan

Guru Besarnya Diduga Lakukan Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Jawaban UI

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021
Olahraga

FIFA Umumkan Nominasi Pemain dan Pelatih Terbaik 2021

PM Ethiopia Siap Pimpin Langsung Pasukan dari Medan Perang
Internasional

PM Ethiopia Siap Pimpin Langsung Pasukan dari Medan Perang

Colorful Rilis Kartu Grafis iGame GeForce RTX Fitur Kustomisasi Tampilan
Teknologi

Colorful Rilis Kartu Grafis iGame GeForce RTX Fitur Kustomisasi Tampilan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021
Hiburan

Ini Deretan Penampil Rock In Solo 2021

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!