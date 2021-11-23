PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until December 6: Minister

Jakarta: The implementation of the public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside Java and Bali islands will be continued for two weeks starting from November 23 to December 6, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has announced.
During this period, the Indonesian Government listed vaccination rate as a parameter for determining the level of PPKM in regencies/cities.
Regions with the first dose of vaccination below 50 percent increased by 1 level of PPKM.
"The PPKM in regions outside the islands of Java and Bali will be extended for two weeks from 23 November to 6 December. The level of PPKM will be determined based on the vaccination coverage. For regions below 50 percent (of vaccination coverage), the PPKM will be increased by 1 level," said Airlangga after attending a limited meeting on PPKM evaluation, Monday at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
He further detailed that as many as 109 regencies/cities are at Level 3, 200 regencies/cities at Level 2, and 77 regencies/cities at Level 1 PPKM.
Meanwhile, at the provincial level, he added, there is no region at level 3 and 4, 20 provinces at level 2, and 7 provinces at level 1.
He also explained the development of active cases and daily cases of COVID-19 which continued to experience a downward trend.
According to him, national active cases as of 21 November 2021 were 8,126 cases or 0.19 percent of the total cases.
Daily confirmed cases as of 21 November were 314 cases and an average of 7 days (7DMA) was 365 cases, decreased by 99.45 percent from the peak of daily confirmed cases on 15 July 2021 which reached 56,757 cases.
For the effective case reproduction rate (Rt), Airlangga added, it is also still maintained below 1.
However, as for vaccination achievements, a number of provinces outside Java and Bali still need to be accelerated because of the low coverage.