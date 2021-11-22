Indonesia Records 186 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 186 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,253,598.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 342 to 4,101,889.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 143,744.
According to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the COVID-19 pandemic control is the key factor to economic recovery.
"As we can see, if we can control COVID-19, God willing, the economy will crawl up and the indicators are now starting to appear," President Jokowi said in his remarks at the 2021 Kompas100 CEO Forum at the State Palace, Jakarta, last week.
The President further said that on the production sector, the Consumer Confidence Index (IKK) is gradually improving which had returned to its pre COVID-19 figure, which was 113.4.
Due to demand from domestic and foreign consumers, President Jokowi said, the country’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has also exceeded the pre-pandemic figure.