English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

G20 Notably Contributes to Tackling Global Challenges: Sri Mulyani

English indonesian government finance G20
Antara • 11 November 2021 17:38
Jakarta: The G20 forum offers a noteworthy contribution in setting a standard and resolving global economic challenges, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated at a press conference here on Thursday.
 
"G20 has proven to be an important international forum, with very significant contribution to determining the global standard," she affirmed.
 
G20 collaborates with international organizations to formulate concrete actions and policies in setting the standard, principle, and guideline to handle global economic challenges, she explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The G20 comprises 19 member countries in addition to the European Union that has a share of 80 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of the international trade, and 60 percent of the global population.
 
From such membership, it can be observed that G20 has a significant impact on the global economy, as it plays a vital part in the global GDP and population, the minister noted.
 
Ever since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, G20 has made important strides in reforming the global finance management by applying macroeconomic and macroprudential regulation.
 
This was done since the global financial crisis at the time came from the finance sector, primarily banking.
 
G20 also plays a crucial role in strengthening the international finance regulation system, including boosting coordination between countries.
 
"G20 has asserted itself as a very important and valuable forum. They also formulated several very important decisions that regulate and affect the global economy in a significant manner," Indrawati affirmed.
 
The G20 forum offers broad opportunities for the world's primary economic leaders to cooperate and discuss efforts to revive global growth, support reformation of the global finance system, and handle critical problems.
 
"For instance, the problems of COVID-19 and climate change that we face today," she pointed out.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BRIN Researchers Win L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science 2021 Award

BRIN Researchers Win L'Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science 2021 Award

English
science
Japan lauds Indonesia's Handling of COVID-19

Japan lauds Indonesia's Handling of COVID-19

English
Japan
President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Next Week

President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Military Commander Next Week

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Steven Gerrard Resmi Tukangi Aston Villa
Olahraga

Steven Gerrard Resmi Tukangi Aston Villa

Kasus Korupsi di PT Pelindo II, RJ Lino Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara
Nasional

Kasus Korupsi di PT Pelindo II, RJ Lino Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara

Ingat! Hati-hati Gunakan Pinjaman <i>Online</i>
Ekonomi

Ingat! Hati-hati Gunakan Pinjaman Online

World Premier, Honda Perkenalkan SUV RS Concept
Otomotif

World Premier, Honda Perkenalkan SUV RS Concept

Menang FFI 2021, Sutradara Film Invisible Hopes Minta Jokowi Berjanji Soal Ini
Hiburan

Menang FFI 2021, Sutradara Film Invisible Hopes Minta Jokowi Berjanji Soal Ini

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas
Pendidikan

Wapres Minta Kampus Hasilkan Riset Produk Halal Berkualitas

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos
Teknologi

Instagram Uji Coba Fitur Pengingat Kelamaan Main Medsos

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Peringatkan Agar Tidak Terjadi Lagi Perang Dingin

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!