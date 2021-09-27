Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, in a statement here on Monday, urged Statistics Indonesia (BPS) to generate qualified statistical data to support Indonesian economy."I encourage statisticians to continue to produce qualified statistical data. Statistical data and information play an important role in the development planning and evaluation process," he remarked.With information and adequate statistical data management, government policies can be implemented accurately on target, Vice President Amin noted."This especially pertains to data on programs that directly have an impact on the community, such as accelerating poverty reduction and stunting prevention," he remarked.On the occasion of National Statistics Day commemorated every Sept 26, the vice president congratulated and encouraged the provision of better statistical data."To all Indonesian statisticians, I wish you happy National Statistics Day on September 26. In the spirit of this year's National Statistics Day, let us produce qualified statistics for the growth of this nation," Amin stated.Minister of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa had earlier remarked that statistical data was an important asset for the Indonesian government in the development planning process."Data is very important, not only as a reference in conducting analysis, but it is also the most important aspect of any planning effort," Monoarfa stated at the 2021 National Statistics Day National Seminar held via videoconference on Saturday.Monoarfa highlighted the importance of data for compiling the government's project, especially in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.Minister Monoarfa is optimistic that the BPS and all related parties would be able to produce qualified data to fulfill the requirements for national development."With qualified data statistics, we are heading to be a tougher and better country," he affirmed.(WAH)