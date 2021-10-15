English  
Indonesian Youngsters Invited to Invest in Capital Market

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia trade capital market
Antara • 15 October 2021 20:11
Jakarta: The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has invited youngsters to invest in capital markets through the Capital Market Summit and Expo (CMSE) 2021 held during the financial inclusion month.
 
IDX Development Director Hasan Fawzi noted that his team will strive to motivate the young generation of Indonesia to continue to invest in the capital market.
 
"One of the efforts is to present successful young speakers, who are passionate about educating investors in the capital market," Fawzi noted in a statement here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Fawzi remarked that apart from the main seminar of this year's CMSE, there were also webinars that presented speakers from varied backgrounds, such as inspirational people from listed companies, financial planners, professionals, practitioners, and public figures, who are closely related to the capital market industry.
 
CMSE participants can also join the exhibition and directly open stock accounts and mutual funds virtually.
 
For entertainment, the CMSE held various quizzes and games for participants with exciting prizes.
 
"We are optimistic that the exposure and discussion during these webinars would inspire participants, especially members of the younger group, which are the millennials and Generation Z," he affirmed.
 
Fawzi affirmed that the webinars aimed at getting the young participants to become smarter, passionate, and more active in developing the capital market as well as more confident in investing in the Indonesian capital market.
 
According to Fawzi, the CMSE 2021 theme of "Capital Market Synergy for National Economic Recovery" and the activities commemorating the 44th Anniversary of the Indonesian Capital Market Reactivation are expected to increase the number of capital market investors in the country.
 
Thus, it can help bolster the government's efforts to encourage national economic recovery.
 
"Through the implementation of CMSE 2021, the number of capital market players and stakeholders are expected to rise, so that the Indonesian capital market can lead in its own country, improve the welfare of Indonesians, and accelerate national economic recovery," Fawzi affirmed.
 
Based on data from the Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), an institution that operates depository and settlements, as of September 30, 2021, the number of Indonesian capital market investors had reached over 6,287,350 Single Identification Number (SID) that included 2.9 million SID shares.
 
Of all capital market investors, 80 percent of the investors belong to the young group that are under 40 years of age, comprising the millennials and Gen Z.
 
Earlier, IDX President Director Inarno Djajadi had noted that 2021 became a year full of hopes for the recovery of Indonesian economy, reflected by the high trade activity in the IDX during the last three months.
 
CMSE 2021 commenced on Thursday, October 14, 2021, and will close on Sunday, October 16, 2021.
 
(WAH)
