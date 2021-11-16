English  
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Indonesia's State Expenditure Grew 0.8% in October: Finance Minister

English covid-19 indonesian government finance
Antara • 16 November 2021 16:45
Jakarta: State expenditure during the January-October 2021 period reached Rp2,058.9 trillion (US$144.93 billion), or a 0.8-percent growth, from Rp2,041.8 (US$143.72 billion) recorded during the corresponding period in 2020, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.
 
"We have endeavored to control spending without foregoing the need to handle COVID-19 that remains an important issue," Indrawati noted at the 2021 CEO Networking event here on Tuesday.
 
According to the minister, spending had reached 74.9 percent of the state budget target set at Rp2,750 trillion.

The state expenditure comprised central government spending at Rp1,416.2 trillion, or a growth of 5.4 percent (yoy), and transfer to regional governments and village fund (TKDD) at Rp642.6 trillion, or a contraction of 7.9 percent.
 
Realization of the central government spending had reached 72.5 percent of its target set at Rp1,954.5 trillion, while the TKDD spending realization reached 80.8 percent of the Rp795.5-trillion target.
 
The central government's expenditure comprised Rp833.1 trillion spending for ministries and institutions that clocked a 14.8-percent growth and Rp583.1 trillion for non-ministries and institutions recording a growth of 5.7 percent.
 
"Expenditure in the health sector is very high or even jumped from the previous spending. We also maintain high expenditure for social assistance, so that economic recovery can run smoothly," Indrawati stated.
 
The realization of TKDD comprised transfer to the regional government at Rp585.3 trillion, with a contraction of 8.2 percent, and transfer to village funds at Rp57.3 trillion, contracting 5.2 percent.

 
