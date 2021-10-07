English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

New Normal Roadmap Drafted, Herd Immunity Must First be Achieved: Minister

English indonesian government vaccination
Antara • 07 October 2021 16:38
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto highlighted that the Indonesian Government was preparing a roadmap to a new normal era to be applied when the nation achieves a herd immunity.
 
"The main prerequisites are that herd immunity must first be achieved, vaccination must be intensified up to 2.5 million doses per day, and the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is less than five thousand," Hartarto noted in a statement here on Thursday.
 
Indonesia's COVID-19 handling strategy, which underscores upstream and downstream handling, has proven to be yielding good results, as mirrored in the value of the Reproduction Number (Rt) of 0.60. This figure is relatively lower than the global Rt and that of other countries, according to him.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“Singapore's figure is1.44; the UK, 0.97; the world, 0.92; America, 0.9; India, 0.86; the Philippines, 0.85; and Malaysia, 0.81. Hence, Indonesia is one of the best in handling COVID-19," the minister noted.
 
Indonesia's economic growth is inversely proportional to the COVID-19 case count. In the second quarter, when the number of COVID-19 cases were below 100 thousand, economic growth jumped to 7.07 percent. However, when the Delta variant prevailed, COVID-19 cases jumped by 573 thousand and economic growth was estimated to decline to around 3.5 to four percent.
 
"In this fourth quarter, it is expected to grow some 5 percent, as we see that several indicators have improved considerably and COVID-19 cases have been sloping," he noted.
 
Hartarto added that the government's policy on enforcing people's activity restrictions (PPKM), increased testing and tracing, and accelerating vaccinations have succeeded in cutting the number of active COVID-19 cases by 94.59 percent, from the peak on July 24, 2021, and by 53.81 percent in the last two weeks.
 
The World Bank has lauded the speed of implementing vaccination in Indonesia that has reached more than 100 million doses. Through this achievement, Indonesia is ranked fifth in the world in terms of the number of injections of the first dose and stood sixth globally for the total number of COVID-19 vaccination jabs.
 
However, Hartarto reminded the public to remain vigilant, so that the achievements in handling COVID-19 can be maintained for the sake of transition from the pandemic to endemic stage.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 1,393 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 1,393 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 pandemic
President Jokowi Leads Ceremony of 2021 Reserve Component Determination

President Jokowi Leads Ceremony of 2021 Reserve Component Determination

English
president joko widodo
Jakarta Governor Affirms Vaccinating Asylum Seekers is Humanitarian Task

Jakarta Governor Affirms Vaccinating Asylum Seekers is Humanitarian Task

English
jakarta governor anies baswedan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Batas Penghasilan Kena Pajak Resmi Naik Jadi Rp60 Juta
Ekonomi

Batas Penghasilan Kena Pajak Resmi Naik Jadi Rp60 Juta

Geely Buat 500 Satelit untuk Dukung Mobil Otonom
Otomotif

Geely Buat 500 Satelit untuk Dukung Mobil Otonom

Mengetahui Faktor Penyebaran Covid-19 Demi Cegah Gelombang Baru
Nasional

Mengetahui Faktor Penyebaran Covid-19 Demi Cegah Gelombang Baru

Musisi Oddie Agam Kritis di Rumah Sakit
Hiburan

Musisi Oddie Agam Kritis di Rumah Sakit

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua
Olahraga

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap
Teknologi

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya
Internasional

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!