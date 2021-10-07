New Normal Roadmap Drafted, Herd Immunity Must First be Achieved: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto highlighted that the Indonesian Government was preparing a roadmap to a new normal era to be applied when the nation achieves a herd immunity."The main prerequisites are that herd immunity must first be achieved, vaccination must be intensified up to 2.5 million doses per day, and the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is less than five thousand," Hartarto noted in a statement here on Thursday.Indonesia's COVID-19 handling strategy, which underscores upstream and downstream handling, has proven to be yielding good results, as mirrored in the value of the Reproduction Number (Rt) of 0.60. This figure is relatively lower than the global Rt and that of other countries, according to him.“Singapore's figure is1.44; the UK, 0.97; the world, 0.92; America, 0.9; India, 0.86; the Philippines, 0.85; and Malaysia, 0.81. Hence, Indonesia is one of the best in handling COVID-19," the minister noted.Indonesia's economic growth is inversely proportional to the COVID-19 case count. In the second quarter, when the number of COVID-19 cases were below 100 thousand, economic growth jumped to 7.07 percent. However, when the Delta variant prevailed, COVID-19 cases jumped by 573 thousand and economic growth was estimated to decline to around 3.5 to four percent."In this fourth quarter, it is expected to grow some 5 percent, as we see that several indicators have improved considerably and COVID-19 cases have been sloping," he noted.Hartarto added that the government's policy on enforcing people's activity restrictions (PPKM), increased testing and tracing, and accelerating vaccinations have succeeded in cutting the number of active COVID-19 cases by 94.59 percent, from the peak on July 24, 2021, and by 53.81 percent in the last two weeks.The World Bank has lauded the speed of implementing vaccination in Indonesia that has reached more than 100 million doses. Through this achievement, Indonesia is ranked fifth in the world in terms of the number of injections of the first dose and stood sixth globally for the total number of COVID-19 vaccination jabs.However, Hartarto reminded the public to remain vigilant, so that the achievements in handling COVID-19 can be maintained for the sake of transition from the pandemic to endemic stage.