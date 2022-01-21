English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The two sessions of G20's Finance Track were the 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputy (FCBD) and 1st Finance Minister Central Bank Governor (FMCBG). (Photo:MoFA)
The two sessions of G20's Finance Track were the 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputy (FCBD) and 1st Finance Minister Central Bank Governor (FMCBG). (Photo:MoFA)

G20's Finance Track Moved to Jakarta over Omicron Concerns: Official

English finance G20 Omicron
Antara • 21 January 2022 12:39
Jakarta: Two sessions of G20's Finance Track, initially planned to be held in Bali on January 15-18, 2022, were relocated to Jakarta over rising concerns among delegates about the risk of the Omicron variant.
 
The two sessions of G20's Finance Track were the 2nd Finance and Central Bank Deputy (FCBD) and 1st Finance Minister Central Bank Governor (FMCBG), G20 Meeting Secretary I Rudy Rahmaddi stated.
 
"The relocation aligned with the G20 delegates' preference for Jakarta, considering the high risk in traveling between Jakarta and Bali and the increasing transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant," Rahmaddi explained here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The G20 meeting's secretary expounded that relocation of the meeting from Bali to Jakarta swapped schedules with the 2nd FMCBG in July 2022 that was originally planned in Jakarta but would be moved to Bali.
 
Rahmaddi's statement followed the letter circulation of the G20 Meeting Implementation Committee in Logistics No. S-3 / G.20.33 / 2022 dated January 19, 2022, regarding announcement of the G20 activities' relocation to the media and the public.
 
The letter was a form of communication and routine coordination between the G20 Committee and the Bali stakeholders.
 
Rahmaddi elaborated that the G20 was a series of meetings divided into the Financial and Sherpa tracks, comprising 345 meetings at the level of Engagement Group, Working Group, Deputy, and Ministers/Governors of the Central Bank, and the event summit will be attended by G20 heads of state in November 2022 in Bali.
 
"As what was decided by Mr. President, Bali is still the main venue for the G20 meetings since December 2021," he stressed.
 
Nonetheless, Rahmaddi ensured that his team will make all-out efforts to implement the G20 meetings by monitoring dynamic developments in the situation with regard to the pandemic, taking necessary measures in tackling the virus, and prioritizing the health and safety of all people involved.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Zealand Giving Additional $2 Million in Humanitarian Funding for Tonga

New Zealand Giving Additional $2 Million in Humanitarian Funding for Tonga

English
New Zealand
UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

UNESCO Mission Discovers Rare Coral Reel Near Tahiti

English
united nations
BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

BI's Banking Survey Indicates Faster Growth of New Loans in Q4 2021

English
banking
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat
Ekonomi

Wapres: Bank Muamalat Sudah Sehat

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton
Hiburan

Byun Woo Seok Bicara Pengaruh Besar Drama Korea bagi Penonton

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang
Nasional

Diralat, Korban Tewas Kecelakaan Truk Tronton Jadi 4 Orang

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif
Otomotif

Indonesia Bidik Negara Eropa Buat Jadi Pasar Komponen Otomotif

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia
Teknologi

Kominfo Tanggapi Serangan Siber Ransomware Bank Indonesia

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu
Pendidikan

8 Sekolah Kedinasan di Indonesia Ini Bisa Jadi Pilihan Studimu

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia
Olahraga

Roma Jumpa Inter di Perempat Final Coppa Italia

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media
Internasional

Militer Myanmar Kembali Tangkap Jurnalis dalam Tindakan Keras ke Media

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!