BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has again decided to maintain the BI 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent for the period October 2021.
The decision was made based on a comprehensive assessment of indicators of global and domestic economic developments, including monetary, financial systems and payment systems.
"By looking at, considering, and also observing the various things above, the Bank Indonesia Board of Governors Meeting on October 18-19 2021 decided to maintain the BI 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate at 3.50 percent," said BI Governor Perry Warjiyo in an BI Monthly RDG results virtually, Tuesday, 19 October 2021.
In addition to maintaining the benchmark interest rate, the central bank's RDG in this month's period also decided to maintain the deposit facility interest rate at 2.75 percent and the loan facility interest rate at 4.25 percent.
"This decision is in line with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system in the midst of low inflation and efforts to support economic growth," he added.
Furthermore, Bank Indonesia on the other hand also continues to optimize all policies to maintain macroeconomic and financial system security, as well as support efforts to further improve the economy through various measures.
These steps include continuing the rupiah exchange rate policy to maintain the exchange rate in accordance with market fundamentals and mechanisms.
"And, to continue the monetary operations strategy to strengthen the effectiveness of accommodative monetary policy," explained Perry.
With this decision, the central bank has kept its policy rate low for eight consecutive times since March 2021. The benchmark interest rate of 3.50 percent has occurred since February 2021, from the level of 3.75 percent.
At that time, Bank Indonesia viewed that the interest rate cut was consistent with the forecast for low inflation and a subdued decline in the rupiah exchange rate, as well as further steps to boost the momentum of the national economic recovery.