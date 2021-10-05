English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Should Become Global Trendsetter in Fishery Sector: Ministry

Antara • 05 October 2021 20:21
Jakarta: Deputy for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs Basilio Dias Araujo emphasized that Indonesia should become a trendsetter in the marine and fisheries sector.
 
Araujo highlighted the fact that Indonesia is the largest archipelagic country in the world, with abundant natural resources, especially in the fisheries sector.
 
"There is no country bigger than ours. Do not ever try to look for examples from other countries. We have to create examples, and we have to be trendsetters," Araujo noted in a written statement on Tuesday.

During a webinar held by the Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, Universitas Brawijaya, Araujo, noted that Indonesia is included among the top 10 countries, with capture fisheries potential in the world. In addition, Indonesia is equipped with several fishery processing areas.
 
"There is an opportunity that we have to capitalize on," he stated.
 
With this potential, Indonesia also has vast market potential, both domestically and internationally, for marine capture fisheries and aquaculture, including the global tuna market. Based on data from Statistics International Trade Center and the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics Database (UN Comtrade), Indonesia's tuna export value in 2018 was ranked sixth in the world, after Thailand, Ecuador, Spain, China, and Taiwan.
 
"If Thailand was able to become a tuna exporter, we should be able to do the same too," Araujo emphasized.
 
The fishery potential in Malang District, East Java, is quite promising as compared to other areas in the province, he stated.
 
Malang is surrounded by WPP 573, with potential for fisheries or waters dominated by large pelagic fish, such as tuna, he noted.
 
Araujo is optimistic that this potential would be utilized optimally, including by involving local universities.
 
"Malang has a fishing area spanning 219,000 sq km. By catching tuna, we will earn trillions of rupiah. This is where we need the support of Brawijaya University on how to strengthen our areas to help increase the fishermen's catch," he added.
 
